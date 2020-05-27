Dianna Boyer



ANDERSON – Dianna (Schleeter) Boyer, 76, passed away at her daughter’s residence following an extended illness on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

She was born on May 9, 1944 in Alexandria to Robert and Yvonne (Sutton) Schleeter.

She graduated from Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1962. She also graduated from the St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1965 as a Registered Nurse.

She worked as a nurse in the plant hospital of Delco-Remy for 20 years, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Alexandria.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Boyer whom she married Sept. 3, 1988; two daughters, Andrea Weaver Stafford of Alexandria and Angie Weaver Anderson of Cherokee, Iowa; stepsons, Kevin Boyer of Pendleton and Kurt Boyer of Hagerstown; grandchildren, Tylor Hoskins, Gracie Stafford, Joe Anderson, Eva Anderson and Mary Anderson; sisters, Becky Schleeter Matchett of Elwood, and Judy Schleeter Key and Mary Anne Schleeter DiRuzza, both of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susie (Schleeter) Campbell; and husband, Joe Weaver.

Out of respect for public and personal safety, private family visitation will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St, Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 West Madison Street, Alexandria. Included during that time will be a private family rosary and a tribute by the Madison County Nursing Honor Guard. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place with Father Dan Duff as Celebrant. Cremation will follow the Mass.

Social distancing requirements must be maintained at all times. The family requests that face masks be worn and children under 12 not attend.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Down Syndrome Indiana or St. Mary’s School.

Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for and serve the Boyer/Schleeter family.