

SUMMITVILLE – Ralph Jay Broyles, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following a brief illness.

He was born on July 26, 1927 in Fairmount to Ralph A. and Ethel (Kirkpatrick) Broyles and had lived in the area for 92 years.

He was a graduate of Summitville High School, with the Class of 1945 and attended Purdue University agriculture courses. He was a well-known farmer in Boone Township and drove a school bus for the Madison Grant School Corporation for 41 years, retiring in 2008.

Ralph attended the Little Ridge Friends Church and the Liberty Friends Church.

Ralph was a lifelong farmer and a helper to all he met with an unmatched zest for life. He watched many generations of Madison and Grant County families grow up during his school bus driving years. Many will fondly remember his annual last day of school Popsicle harvest. It was a well- known fact that Ralph had a sweet tooth, especially for Brach chocolate stars, sweet tea and Ivanhoe’s chocolate sodas. He was a lover of music and sang in a male quartet during high school, played the Hawaiian guitar, enjoyed polka music and the Cowboy Church. He was very proud to continue to take care of his family’s farm and be a recipient of the Hoosier Homestead award. Ralph will always be remembered for his hard work ethic, his sense of humor and his love for his family.

Survivors include four children, Linda Rodriguez and Bruce (Jean) Broyles, all of Summitville, Duane (Kelley) Broyles of New Port Richey, Fla. and Janet (Robert) Blake of Alexandria; five granddaughters, Katie (Jared) Carlson of Odessa, Fla., Lisa (Christopher) Taitt of Ingalls, Stacy Murray and Jennifer (Bill) Kessinger, all of Elwood, Alexandra Rodriguez (Fiance-Rayce) of Indianapolis; great-grandchildren, Mason Has-kett, Marissa Haskett, Ian Patterson, Ayden Carlson, Grace Kessinger, Gavin Carlson and Blake Kessinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife of 59 years, Ruth (Bragg) Broyles in 2007.

Private family services took place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 West Walnut Street, Summitville with Darrell Monroe officiating. Private interment followed in Forrestville Cemetery, Boone Town-ship.

A public celebration of Ralph’s life including chocolate stars and popsicles will be announced at a future date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs at either the Madison-Grant High School,11700 S E 00 W, Fairmount, Ind. 46928 or the Frankton High School, 610 E. Clyde St, Frankton, Ind. 46044 or the Summit-ville Fire Department Fireworks Fund, 813 E Mill St, Summitville, Ind. 46070

