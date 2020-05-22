

Stephen Lee Wright, 67, of Carmel, transitioned on May 21, 2020 at Harrison Terrace American Senior Communities in Indiana-polis.

He was a native of Elwood, Ind., born Aug. 23, 1952 to the late George Lee and Mary Frances (Cain) Wright.

Steve graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood in 1970 as salutatorian of the class. He earned a B.A. in History from Indiana University in 1974, graduating summa cum laude, earning Phi Beta Kappa membership and receiving honors recognition from the Indiana University Foun-dation. He then completed graduate studies in industrial management at the University of Minnesota and Rutgers University.

Steve enjoyed a long career as a human re-sources executive with the Sherwin Williams Company in New Jersey, The Home Depot Corporation in Maryland, and retired from The American Red Cross in Washington, D.C.

While in college, Steve studied abroad for a year at the University of Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany. That experience launched him on a life-long journey of world travel. A history enthusiast, he loved to explore historical and natural sights, immerse in local cultures, and partake in culinary specialties. His favorite activities were relating stories about his travels, discussing history, and debating political issues. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens NFL team.

In recent years, failing health led Steve to return to his roots. While living in Anderson, he became an active member of the Meadowbrook Baptist Church and volunteered at the Anderson Public Library. Of late he dealt with diminished memory, yet he remained fluent in German. He ultimately succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.

Steve is survived by his brother, Ronald (wife Peggy) Wright of Braden-ton, Fla.; and sisters, Judith Wright (husband L. Mark Bailey) of Indiana-polis, and Patricia (husband Marc) Davies of Hudson, Fla.; nephews, Joseph Bailey of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Benjamin Wright of Fishers; nieces, Nicole Parker (husband Shawn) of Seminole, Fla., Aimee (husband Jesse) Cummins of Fortville, and Mary Katherine Bailey of Detroit, Mich.; and great-niece, Isabel Parker and great-nephew, Elijah Parker.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be interred next to them at Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.