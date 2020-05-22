

ANDERSON – Ronald R. Romig, 67, of Anderson, passed away May 18, 2020 at Community Hospital.

He was born on July 18, 1952 in Elwood, Ind. to Byron and Dorothy Romig.

Ronald graduated from Wendell Willkie High School in 1970 and was a salesman for Belleview for over 30 years.

He was an avid Pacers fan and could usually be found watching sports or the nightly news. He was a loving dad, husband and friend who was always looking out for everyone.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Romig; daughter, Amy Romig; grandson, Kaleb Eldridge; step-children, Cherie (Jack-son) Malone, and Michael (Kim) Hill; stepgrandchildren, Destinee Malone, and Avery Malone; brother, Richard (Judy) Romig; mother-in-law, Earline (Chuck) Jeffries; nieces, Julie (Kurt) Slayton and Kathy (Bobby) Morrison; nephew, Joey (Loretta) Romig; his best friend, Johnnie Sattler; and his faithful furry companion, Sasha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Dorothy Romig; and his brother, Byron “Barney” Romig.

Visitation will he held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, Ind.

Services will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sarah Romig for the love and care she provided Ron throughout the years. To contribute, you may call 765-649-5255.

