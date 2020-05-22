MARION – Paul D. Rumfelt, age 66, of Marion, was reunited with his parents on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne following a brief illness.

He was born in on March 21, 1954, to the late Albert and Barbara (Pierce) Rumfelt.

On July 20, 1979, he married Terry (Dever) Rumfelt and they shared nearly 40 years of marriage together.

Paul was raised on a seven acre farm in Grant County. He grew up helping his parents and loved gardening.

Paul was a 1974 graduate of Marion High School. He worked as a finisher for American Woodmark in Gas City. He was a member of Main Street Wesleyan Church. Paul was formerly a member of the Civil Defense in Fairmount and was a member of the National Rifle Association. He loved fishing and hunting and spending time outdoors. More than anything, Paul loved spending time with his family and thought the world of his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Terry Rumfelt of Marion; three children, Samantha Haney, Chris (Heather) Rumfelt and Heidi (Robby Rheam) Rumfelt; grandchildren, Jeneva, Caleb and Patrick Haney, Allen Rumfelt, Isaak Easterday and Malaki and Braylee Rheam; siblings, Delon (Roberta) Rumfelt and Tonya Standeford; mother-in-law, Carol Dever; sister-in-law, Kim Dever-Call; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Billy Dever; and two brothers-in-law, Mike Dever and Jim Standeford.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, with the Rev. Tim Becker officiating. Burial will follow in Park Cemetery in Fairmount.

Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the Rumfelt family at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.