

TIPTON – Nan Payne, 80, of Tipton and formerly of Auburn, Ky., died Thurs-day, May 21, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1939 in Auburn, Ky. to Tommie and Mary (Bentley) Phillips.

On March 23, 1957 she married Ira “Cotton” Payne and he preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2003. The couple enjoyed 46 years of marriage together.

Nan was a homemaker and a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Tipton.

She was a wonderful lady who had a special gift. She had a big heart, lots of love, and patience to give. She helped a lot of Tipton County families raise their families by babysitting for hundreds of children for over 40 years.

Nan is survived by three children, Lee Payne and wife Donna of Atlanta, Liz Scott and husband Steve of Goldsmith and Rick Payne and wife Carmen of Tipton; three grandchildren, Kirstin Payne and fiancé Tony Epperly, Kelsey Payne, and Jessi McCullough and fiancé Frank Patton III; one sister, Shirley Timberlake of Palmyra, Ind.; a step-brother, Donald Gross of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Naomi Phillips of Franklin, Ky.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Camden; her siblings, Thomas Phillips, Mary MacMurry and Barbara Bradshaw and a daughter-in-law, Marcia Payne.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to Nan’s family with a drive-thru visitation honoring her at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton on Tuesday, May 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Visitors will remain in their cars but be able to talk to Nan’s family members.

Everyone is invited to a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery also on Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Cliff Kelley presiding.

The funeral will be taped and everyone is invited to watch the funeral later Tuesday by following the link on Nan’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Memorial may be made in Nan’s honor to Beech Grove Baptist Church, 233 Mill Street, Tipton, Ind. 46072.