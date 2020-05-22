Georgia M. Ryan

TIPTON – Georgia Marie Ryan, 99, of Tipton, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born almost 100 years ago on July 17, 1920 in Tipton County to Howard M. and Bessie L. (Moore) Hoover. She married Jessie Glen Ryan on Jan. 27, 1936 and he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1977.

Georgia had worked at the Hobbs Canning Factory and in the kitchen at Tipton County Memorial Hospital for more than 27 years on the second shift. She was a member of Rock Prairie Church in Tipton which she joined in 1939. She had taught Sunday school there for 25 years. Georgia also loved to paint, learning her skills from Ruth Ross. She enjoyed tending to her garden.

Georgia is survived by one son, Garry Ryan and his wife Mickey of Tipton; seven grandchildren, Carol Jo Christenberry, Sheila Dawn Ryan, Gregory Warren Baird, Brent Ryan Baird, Kirk Richard Ryan and Rhonda Kay Zerbe. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Georgia was preceded in death by two children, Jerry Lee Ryan and Judith Ann Baird; three grandchildren, LaRonda Lyn Ison, Richard Eric Ryan and Kent Allen Ryan; two brothers, Bill and Gene; and three sisters, Julie Margaret, Agnes and Little Ivory.

Georgia’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Rock Prairie Church, 421 Ash St. in Tipton, with Pastors Jeff Harlow and Jerry Markins presiding. If you are unable to attend the funeral, you are invited to watch the funeral live streamed by following the link on Georgia’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Ryan family with Georgia’s arrangements.