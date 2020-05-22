ANDERSON – Evelyn Santiago Cox, 67, of Anderson, died Monday, May 18, 2020 in the IU Health Hospital in Indianapolis after an illness.

She was born in Artesia, Calif. on Jan. 27, 1953 and was the daughter of David and Anna Louise (Quintero) Santiago Sr.

Evelyn attended Madison Park Church of God in Anderson. She volunteered at the Greenwood Village South and she loved all kinds of music and going to garage sales and auctions. Evelyn always looked forward to attending the Indianapolis 500 with her friend, Jeanie, as they have done for many years and enjoyed her trips to Puerto Rica to visit family.

Evelyn was a caring and loving mother, daughter and sister and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Left to carry on her legacy of love are her daughters, Jessica (Jason) Cox and Angie (Jim) Rose; her father, David Santiago Sr.; her siblings, Diana (Jon) Kirkbride, David Santiago Jr. and Robert Santiago; her grandchildren, Benjamin Myer, Tristan Cox, Skyler Ripperdan, Jacob Folkner and Josie Folkner; nephews, Johnny Estrella and Mycol Estrella; and great-nephew and great-niece, Ichiro Santiago and Mayumi Santiago.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Louise Santiago.

Private family funeral services will take place in Whetsel Funeral Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the American Heart Assn., 6500 Technology Center Dr., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or the Alzheimer’s Assn., 50 E 91st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240 of in care of the funeral home.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Evelyn and her family. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Evelyn’s on her tribute wall.

For additional obituary information and online condolences visit www.whetselfuneralservice.com.