ELWOOD – Dawn E. Hunt, age 80, of Elwood and a lifelong resident of Madison County, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital following an automobile accident.

She was born Jan. 26, 1940 in Alexandria, the daughter of W. Forest and Murel (Dick) Etsler.

Dawn was a 1958 graduate of Alexandria High School. She married the love of her life, Robert A. “Bob” Hunt, on Sept. 23, 1962 and they shared more than 54 years of marriage together before his passing in 2017.

Dawn worked as a cafeteria manager for Elwood Community School Corporation for over 20 years until she retired in 1984. She also formerly worked at The Bakery in Alexandria for several years. She was a longtime member of the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene where she helped manage the kitchen for regular church functions and dinners. In addition, Dawn was the church pianist for many years, youth director for two years and Sunday School Superintendent for three years. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood for over 11 years and a former P.T.A. President at Edgewood Elementary School.

Dawn never knew a stranger and enjoyed socializing wherever she might be. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her delicious noodles. Dawn kept a good attitude about her need for kidney dialysis and rarely complained about the process. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family. Her legacy lives on in all the memories she left behind.

Dawn’s family includes two sons, Brian (wife Kim) Hunt of Bluffton and Todd Hunt of Lafayette; sister, Esther Miller of Lafayette, Ga.; brother, Jim (wife Bobbie) Etsler of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Jami Hunt, Kami Hunt, Chelsea Beer, T.J. (wife Kari) Hunt, Jesse Hunt and Lacy Hunt; four great-grandchildren, Olive Hunt, Blakley Beer, Declan Hunt and Sebastian Hunt; longtime devoted friend, Marty Roach; and several nieces and nephews.

Dawn was preceded in death by both of her parents; husband, Robert “Bob” Hunt; four sisters, Wanita Vardiman, Dorothy Etsler, Gwen Johnson and Ann Glenn; two brothers, Philip Etsler and John Etsler; and grandson-in-law, Jared Beer.

A funeral service celebrating Dawn’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Mark Diemer of the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1401 S. Harrison St., Alexandria, IN 46001 or through the funeral home.

