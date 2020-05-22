ALEXANDRIA – Ada L. Cross, 87, passed away in her residence on Thursday, May 21, 2020 following a brief illness.

She was born on April 20, 1933 in Elizabeth, Penn. to Charles and Bertha (Sleith) Fetkenhour and has lived in Alexandria since 1962.

Ada was a graduate of West Newton High School – Class of 1951. She had worked for Kroger for 21 years, retiring in 1987. She then worked for Cracker Barrel in Anderson for 19 years, retiring in 2008.

She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star in the former Alexandria Chapter and now the Daleville Chapter #568. She was also a member of the Alexandria Eagles #1771 and an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Ada has attended the Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior in Alexandria and was very active in the church.

Survivors include her daughter, Pamela (Jon) Cook of Anderson; two grandsons, Josh Cook of Lafayette and Justin (Brittney Shoemaker) Cook of Anderson; great-grandson, Hunter Lee Cook of Anderson; Brittney’s sons, Drew Shoemaker and Alex Shoemaker; special friends, Bob Fletcher and the Fletcher family; a sister, Ruth Ann Backstrom of Belle Vernon, Penn.; five nieces, Cynthia Borchers of Lima, Ohio, Denise Conn and Victoria Symmons of Belle Vernon, Penn., Sandra Backstrom of Alpharetta, Ga. and Kathryn Clontz of Turtle Creek, Penn.; and a nephew, Jerry Cross of Sugarland, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 35 years, Dwight Cross in 1992; and an infant brother and two nephews.

Services honoring Ada’s life will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Owens Funeral Home, 412 North Harrison St., Alexandria, with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Private interment will take place in Anderson Memorial Park.

Friends may call at the Owens Funeral Home on Thursday after 11 a.m. prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance online at OCRA.org.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Ada and serve the Cross Family.

Stage 3 Pandemic requirements and social distancing will be observed including a maximum of 100 person in the funeral home at any given time. The wearing of face masks and no one under the age of 12 in attendance is being requested by Ada’s family

