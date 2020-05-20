

R. Lenora “Nory” Vinson, 91, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following a brief illness.

She was born July 17, 1928 in Elwood, the daughter of Arthur L. and Harriett Pearl (Redmond) Franklin.

Nory was a 1946 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth Leo “Kenny” Vinson on Dec. 24, 1948 and they shared more than 65 years of marriage together until his passing in 2014.

Nory took great pride in being a homemaker and caring for her family all her life.

She was a member of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.

Nory formerly enjoyed spending time at Yellow Creek Lake with her family for many years. She especially liked to work with ceramics, formerly enjoyed quilting, and loved to cook for her family. Nory also enjoyed gardening, canning, bird watching, and watching her favorite television channel, “The Hall-mark Channel.” She loved to teach her family how to make her famous homemade candies, and she enjoyed sharing these with family and friends during the holidays. Nory had a unique sense of humor and was known for never getting angry or arguing with anyone. She loved to give to others and never wanted or expected anything in return. Nory absolutely treasured the time spent with her family every Sunday for regular family dinners. More than anything, Nory will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will never be forgotten by her family.

Nory’s family includes her son, Daniel L. Vinson of Gladewater, Texas; three daughters, Brenda L. Raney of Bloomington, Sandra L. Alfrey of Livingston, Texas and Lana (husband Max Eric) Waymire of Elwood; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nory was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Leo “Kenny” Vinson; brother, Walter Franklin; two sisters, Louise Svendsen and Florence “Evelyn” Marley; special dog, “Tippy”; grandson, Chad Clark; and great-grandson, Zak Clark.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings for health safety, a semi-private funeral service celebrating Nory’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Roger Gardner of East Main Street Christian Church officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time in the chapel. Burial will follow at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood. Social distancing is necessary. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Anyone sick or under the age of 12 is discouraged from attending and embracing is discouraged. Nory’s funeral will be video recorded and uploaded to the funeral home website later that day for those wishing to watch remotely.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pancreatic Research Foundation through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.