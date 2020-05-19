Robert A. Hunt



ALEXANDRIA – Robert A. “Bob” Hunt, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Ascension Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

He was born on Dec. 12, 1943 to H. Donald and Hazel (Howell) Hunt.

He graduated from Farmland High School with the Class of 1961. He was also a graduate of Porter Business College in Indianapolis.

He retired from Borg Warner in 1996.

He was a member of the Alexandria Eagles-#1771.

Survivors include his wife, Janice (Clark) Hunt whom he married Dec. 28, 1992; children, Larry Hunt, Michael Hunt, Dee Dee Cassel, Randy Wilson and Brian Wilson; grandchildren, Carli Hunt, Holly Poe, Cody Hunt, Britney Jarrell, Fred Lisk, Miranda Benedict, Bobby Wilson, David Wilson, Wilson, Teresa Wilson, Hanna Hanson, and Faith Hanson; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Jo Ann Painter and Sandy Kanaan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marvin L. Hunt; and sister, Betty Lou Hunt.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Jones Cemetery, Yorktown with Brian Wilson officiating. Interment will follow.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All regulations regarding the current pandemic will be observed including 25 as the maximum attendance at the funeral home and the cemetery and social distancing. Face masks being worn is requested by the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Eagles Lodge-#1771.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for and serve the Hunt family.

