KEMPTON – Pauline “Punk” Elizabeth (White) Bitner, age 82, of Kempton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

She was born in Clinton County on Sept. 14, 1938, to her parents, Gilbert White and Pearl (Croy) White.

Punk was a 1957 graduate of Circleville High School. After graduating, she married the love of her life, Bill Bitner. They shared 63 wonderful years together and raised two children. Punk worked for Delco in Kokomo for 32 years, retiring in 2000.

For many years, Punk and Bill attended Kempton Christian Church. She loved to play cards or more accurately, cheat at cards with her sister Carolyn! She could often be found crocheting and never passed up a shopping trip.

Punk was a friend to all. She never met a stranger. She was funny and ornery, yet she had a kind soul that drew people to her. She was a fabulous cook. Her family meant everything to her. She loved watching her granddaughters grow into beautiful women. Punk was a great wife, always making sure Bill knew she appreciated him. Her loving spirit will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Those left to carry on Punk’s legacy of love are her husband, Bill Bitner; daughter, Tracy (Scott) Piel; grandchildren, Kylie Piel (Logan Tina) and Jessica (Chad) Coolbaugh; great-granddaughter, Lily Coolbaugh; siblings, Thelma Jean, Joyce, Barb and Martha; sisters-in-law, Melba and Mary; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Punk was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Gilbert and Pearl (Croy) White; son, Terry Bitner; and siblings, Robert, Leon, Larry and Carolyn; sister-in-law, Naomi; and brothers-in-law, Gene, Dick, Max and Earl.

A funeral service celebrating Punk’s life will be on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton with Southern Care Hospice Chaplain Joel Flowers officiating.

Burial will follow in Kempton Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Punk with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

May 17, 2020