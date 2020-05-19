

Josephine Leisure, 84, of Pendleton and formerly of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Chesterfield.

She was born in Elwood on April 22, 1936, to the late Walter and Maude Agnes (Gardner) Mussial.

Josephine was a member of the 3rd Street Church of God and formerly a member of the Jolly Women’s Bingo Club in Elwood for numerous years.

She loved her flowers and taking care of her yard. She loved violets and gardenias and enjoyed growing them in her window. Josephine loved to take her dog Miss Minnie for rides around town in her car.

Grams, Mamoo, Grand-ma, or Grandma Jo as she was known to her grandchildren, loved all her grandchildren unconditionally. She loved giving her grandchildren “Pecan Sandies” when they were growing up and always loved to give her great-grandchildren cookies or sweets. Anytime she talked to any of her family she would always ask “How’s them babies?”

Josephine will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered as a wonderful Mom, Grams, Mamoo, Grandma and Grandma Jo.

Josephine is survived by her loving children, Phil (Lynn) Leisure of New Jersey, Penny (Joe) Cannon of Pendleton, and Debi (Phil) Fravola of Florida; grandchildren, Cody (Lindsey) Davis, Erin (Rob) Novielli, Jennifer Leisure, Drew Leisure, J.P. (Laura) Cannon, Jadrea (Craig) Pardieck, Jordan (Kelly) Cannon, Jodi Young, Jesse Hudson, and Janessa (Rudy) Ramirez; great-grandchildren, Em-berlin, Noah, Noelle, Liam, Quinn, Hayden, Holden, Hudsen, Hesten, Lena, Noah, Nathan, Caleb, Bentley, Jayce, Kyneigh Mae, and A.J.; and several nieces and nephews.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Angie (Jim) Davis; brothers, Jack F. Mussial, and Charles “Chuck” Mussial; sisters, Wilma Woods, Agnes Gilliam, Shirley Kay Mussial, and, twins Janice and Janece Mussial.

Out of respect for personal and public safety a private family visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Wally Champion officiating. Burial will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery.