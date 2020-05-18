Meda Karen (Stevens) Klein Peters



TIPTON – Meda Karen Peters, 76, of Tipton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Karen was born on Dec. 5, 1943 to her parents, Vern Robert Stevens and Crystal Fern (Hendricks) Stevens.

Karen graduated from Tipton High School in the class of 1962. She graduated from Elkhart University in 1964 as a Dental Assistant.

Through the years, Karen worked for Carter’s Grocery, as a check out clerk, St. Joseph Hospital (Kokomo) as a floor aide, Howard Community (Koko-mo) as a Charge Nurse, and IU Health Tipton, as a Nurse’s Aide and ER Assistant. Karen then worked for 16 years at RCI as a phone specialist before retiring.

Karen married Doyle Peters on March 6, 2007, and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2008.

Despite any heartaches that Karen had to endure, she kept her resilient spirit. Karen could be described as outgoing, loving, funny, caring, and giving. She was strong in her faith, and had an encouraging spirit. You could often find her with a dog in her lap, a smile on her face, and a funny story to tell.

Karen faithfully attended Trinity Wesleyan Church, where she participated in the Double Dozen Club and the Rowdy Bible Study. Karen was also a proud member of the Heartland Great Banquet. She was a committed wife, mother and grandmother, and a faithful friend to anyone who needed her. It’s safe to say that Karen took the fun with her everywhere she went. She was responsible for bringing a great deal of joy into the lives of many people. She will be so greatly missed by all who knew her!

Those left to carry on Karen’s legacy of love are her children, J.R. Klein of Tipton, Eric E. (Mariah) Klein of Suisun City, Calif., Robert Peters of Tipton, Fred Peters of Tipton, and Trisha Peters of Tipton; grandchildren, Cayla Klein of Suisun City, Calif., Zach (Mia) Epps of Alexandria, Ind. and Cody (Suzanne) Martin of Tipton; siblings, Nancy Napier of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Marvin “Bud” (Ann) Stevens of Tipton; several great- grandchildren (which Karen adored), as well as several nieces and nephews.

Karen was welcomed into Heaven by her father, Vern Stevens; mother, Crystal Springer; stepfather, Joseph Lee Springer; and husband, Doyle Peters.

A funeral service celebrating Karen’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton with Pastor Johnnie Blair and Pastor Doug Slack officiating. Burial will follow in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Karen with her family on her tribute wall.