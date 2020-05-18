Kenneth L. Ashby



SUMMITVILLE – Kenneth L. “Kenny” Ashby, 60, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on April 4, 1960 in Elwood, to Lewis and Freda (Stephens) Ashby and had lived in Summitville for the past 27 years.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1978.

Kenny worked for RCA in Marion for eight years before being injured on his job.

He was a member of the former Summitville Masonic Lodge-#691. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda (Street) Ashby, whom he married Nov. 7, 1985; three daughters, Melissa (Chris) Counceller of Summitville, Nikki Strong of Anderson, and Holly Ashby of Veedersburg; stepdaughter, Melissa (Phillip) McClain of Alexandria; four grandsons, Dylan McClain, Quenton McClain, Ethan McClain and Zayden Anderson; brother, James (Deborah) Ashby of Pierceton; half-brothers, Marvin (Nancy) Ashby of Alexandria, Keith (Vicki) Ashby of Lake Placid, Fla; a sister, Ethel (Steven) Smith of Yorktown; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Serenity Anderson; brother, William Ashby; sister, Deloris Brewer; half-brothers, Monroe Ashby, Marion Ashby, and Junior Ashby; half-sisters, Alice Harsh-man, Joan Humphries and Carolyn Payne

Services honoring Kenny’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Pat Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexandria.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

During both the visitation and services, regulations regarding 25 maximum attendance and social distancing will be in place.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Indiana Masonic Home Foundation, Franklin, Indiana, https://imhf.-org/support/donate-online/ .

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Kenny and service the Ashby/-Street family.