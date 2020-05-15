KEMPTON – Floyd Creasy, 84, Kempton, passed away 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at IU Health Tipton Hospital.

On Jan. 2, 1936, he was born to Ed and Virginia Creasy in Tennessee.

Floyd graduated from Prairie Township High School before serving in the Army. He retired from Kroger’s after 39 years of service. Floyd was a member of the Kempton Lions Club and enjoyed bowling and fishing.

Floyd is survived by his life partner, Mary F. Moore; daughters, Jane (James) Hicks, Loretta Allen and Joanne Creasy; grandchildren, Lacey Moore and Tiffany Freeman; three great-grandchildren; one nephew; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte and his parents.

A private burial will take place at Kempton Cemetery. Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville has been entrusted with final arrangements.

