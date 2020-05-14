FORTVILLE – William E. “Bill” Smith, 91, of Fortville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Tipton County, Ind. to Leland and Charlotte (Tressel) Smith.

Bill is a U.S. Army veteran having service in Korea. He received a Purple Heart and a Silver Star for his service to our country.

Bill retired from the former Delco-Remy Plant 17 in Anderson in 1987 after over 37 years’ service.

He was active in the Fortville Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the Elwood VFW Post 5782.

Bill enjoyed fishing and was an avid Indiana University basketball fan. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events.

Bill is survived by wife Winifred (Reger) Smith, whom he married April 16, 1977; children, Cindy (Mike) Gardner, Bradford (Wanda) Smith and Aimee (Tim) Walters; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Thomas Smith and sisters, Mary Jane Plumber and Susan Adams.

A funeral to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at noon at the Fortville Church of the Nazarene.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service, but please be prepared to wait. Due to the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions, we are limited to the number of guests permitted in the church. Please wear face coverings if available and practice social distancing. Burial will follow the funeral at Gravel Lawn Cemetery, Fortville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fortville Church of the Nazarene 701 S. Maple St., Fortville, Ind. 46040.

Online condolences may be shared at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.