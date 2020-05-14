

Marian B. “Bernie” Hayes, 79, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednes-day, May 13, 2020, at Riverview Hospital after an extended illness.

Bernie was born in Anna, Ill. on Sept. 11, 1940, to the late Marion and Violet (Lewis) Keller.

She graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School in 1958.

On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Danny Hayes and they shared 58 years of marriage together.

Bernie retired as a cashier from Kroger Grocery after 30 years of service.

She was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church of Anderson.

She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Indianapolis Pacers.

Bernie enjoyed going to the Pacers games and was a big fan of Boomers. She was an avid reader and she loved spending time with her family.

Bernie is survived by two daughters, Debra (Gary) Allen of Alexandria and Dawn (Donald) Bixby of Elwood; one son, Duane “Butch” (Lisa Parker) Hayes of Marion; grandchildren, Danielle (Scott) Fetters, Jason Hayes, Donald (Ashley) Bixby, Jr. and Kylee (Mike) Rigsby; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Ari Anna and Josiah Fetters, Kaizen, Kyle, Leon and Charlie Bixby, Emma, Lydia, Neil and Morgan Rigsby and Isabel Hayes; two brothers, John Keller of Fishers and Bob (Kathy) Keller of Aurora, Colo. and several nieces and nephews.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Hayes; father, Marion Keller; mother, Violet Keller; daughter-in-law, Wanda Hayes; and brother, Earl Keller.

Funeral services celebrating Bernie’s life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, with Pastors, Gary Marcum and Wally Champion officiating. Burial will follow in Parkview Cemetery in Alexandria.

Visitation will be Monday, May 18, 2020, two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, Ind. Out of respect for personal and public safety, attendance guidelines are in place of no more than 25 people at a time in our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com