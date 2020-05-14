

Elsie Lee “Judy” Casas, 76, of Elwood went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis following a very brief illness.

She was born Sept. 29, 1943 in Anderson, the daughter of William E. and Ella F. (Willhoite) McLaughlin, Sr.

Judy grew up in the Catholic faith and attended Daleville schools.

She enjoyed being a homemaker for her family nearly all of her life.

She married Anastacio “Andy” Casas on May 8, 1987, and they shared three special years of marriage before his unexpected passing in 1990.

Judy formerly attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, fishing, and regular cookouts with her family. She especially enjoyed Elvis Presley music, older country music, and watching old western movies. Judy collected different types of clocks for many years, and these will become special heirlooms for her family. Her grandchildren were truly a blessing to her life, and she loved any opportunity to spend time with all of them. More than anything, Judy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother; and she will be truly missed.

Judy’s family includes three children, Lonnie (Kim) Miller of Elwood, Lisa (Randy) Hobbs of Elwood, and Jimi (Heather) McPhearson of Elwood; her longtime companion, Jimmie McPhearson of Elwood; two sisters, Louise (Steve) Tragesser of Atlanta and Linda (Jerry) Notting-ham of Orestes; brother, Leland (Virginia) McLaugh-lin of Ocean Springs, MS; seven grandchildren, Micah, Zane, Ashley, Daniel, Kylee, Anthony, and Mikhalee; and 10 great-grandchildren, Elijah, Madison, Rhyan, Rileigh, Layla, Addilynn, Lainey, Jaxon, Brentley, and Hunter.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anastacio “Andy” Casas in 1990; the father of her children, Dwight Miller; daughter, Rowena “Faye” Miller; and brother, William McLaugh-lin.

Services will be conducted in accordance with Indiana restrictions for health and safety. A semi-private funeral service celebrating Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18th at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Scott Blaylock of the Life Church, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m.prior to the funeral at the funeral home. The chapel will be limited to 25 people at a time. Social distancing is required. Masks are encouraged and physical embracing is discouraged.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

