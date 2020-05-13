Lanette Elizabeth Phifer

Lanette E. Phifer, age 87, of Tipton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, after a courageous seven year battle with cancer.

Lanette was born on Sept. 28, 1932, to her parents, Frank Jones and Lula (Burchett) Jones.

Lanette grew up and went to school in Sneedville, Tenn. She married Charlie Cleveland Frazier in 1949. The two of them enjoyed many years of marriage together and raised five amazing children. Charlie passed away in 1983. Later in life, Lanette married Earl Phifer and he passed away in 2001.

Lanette was kind hearted, strong willed and could be a bit ornery at times. Everyone that met her fell in love with her immediately. This was no doubt because of her truly loving and genuine spirit. She was inviting and enjoyed taking care of others. She could often be found tending to her home and making it a comfortable, homey place for those dear to her. She loved to collect salt and pepper shakers, cookie jars and angels. Gospel music could often be heard in Lanette’s home.

Lanette embraced her full time job of wife and mother wholeheartedly through the years. She was very nurturing and attentive to her children. As much as Lanette loved being a mother, she loved being a grandmother even more. She was so proud of each of her grandchildren and considered it a blessing to play the role of cheerleader and encourager in each of their lives. Lanette was strong in her faith and she believed in leaving people better than how she found them! Few people take the time to invest in others the way Lanette did. Her family is truly thankful for the person she was and the impact that she will forever have on their lives. She was a special lady, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her!

Those left to carry on Lanette’s legacy of love are her children, Brenda (Bill) Stearnes of Tipton, Janice (Jim) Lee of Tipton, Benny (Patty) Frazier of Tipton, Kenny (Cyndi) Frazier of Kokomo and Jerry (Debbie) Frazier of Tipton; sister, Mildred Cowan of Sneedville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Michael Garst (Julia Scott), Jon Frazier (Amber Heaton), Tony (Stacey) Lee, Ken (Leslie) Frazier, Jason (Hope) Frazier, Michelle Cottingham (Rik Durkin), Missy (Rick) Carrico, Kristi Stearnes (Brian Strebin) and Ashley (John) Barrett, Jesse (Shannon) Manis and Dustin Neal; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lanette was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Frank and Lula (Burchett) Jones; first husband (and father of her children) Charlie Frazier; second husband, Earl Phifer Jr.; siblings, Oscar Jones, Davis Jones, Olen Jones, Charles Jones, Nora Hopkins, Dorothy Ramsey and Lester Jones; and great-granddaughter, Destiny Lee.

A funeral service celebrating Lanette’s life will be on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, with Pastor Travis Morrisett officiating. Burial will follow in Tipton’s Fairview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Lanette’s honor to the Fraternal Order of Police # 109.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Lanette with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.

May 12, 2020