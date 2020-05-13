ANDERSON – Joretta L. (Pedro) Rich, age 88, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood and Frankton, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Providence of Anderson after several years of declining health.

She was born May 3, 1932 in Elwood, the daughter of Walter J. and Agnes L. (Cooper) Pedro.

Joretta attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Elwood and later Wendell L. Willkie High School. She worked in production at RCA Corporation in Marion for 20 years until her retirement in 1984. Joretta was a former member of the Frankton Christian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the organ for many years and was admired for her music talent. She also enjoyed reading and watching her favorite shows on television.

Joretta’s family includes two daughters, Sandra K. London (husband Rick Peters) of Tipton and Debbie J. Stewart of Anderson; sister, Sue Bockover of Noblesville; two half-sisters, Kathleen Murray of Windfall and Cynthia “Cindy” Idlewine of Frankton; six grandchildren, Mike Horn, Amy Nelson, Beth Dial, Erin Garcia, Brent London and Chris Gaylord; and several great-grandchildren.

Joretta was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lou Ann Gaylord; sister, Jan Lynn Pedro; and brother, Lawrence “Larry” Pedro.

Adhering to Joretta’s wishes, cremation will take place. No services are scheduled at this time.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Joretta’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

May 3, 2020