

Thomas William Cannon, 68, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He was born Oct. 20, 1951 in Elwood, the son of William Charles and Patsy Ruth (Clark) Cannon.

Tom attended St. Joseph School and later Elwood schools. He was a 1970 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood.

He worked in production for 31 years at RCA in Marion until his retirement in 2016.

Tom was a member of the U.A.W. #977 in Marion.

He lived in Van Buren for over 20 years before returning to live in Elwood in 2019.

Tom was a coach for many years for the Elwood girls’ softball league, minor league and pee wee baseball leagues, and many of his own kid’s teams when they were younger. He absolutely loved watching John Wayne movies. He also enjoyed watching eagles, collecting coins, fishing, and was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Tom bowled for several years in different leagues in Elwood and Alexandria. More than anything, Tom was a devoted father and pappy who will be greatly missed by his family.

Tom’s family includes four children, Thomas Cannon (husband Doug Harvey) of Kokomo, Myriah Cannon (fiancé Tina McCoin) of Elwood, Josh Cannon (fiancé Tosh Koopman) of Elwood, and Owen Gunyon of Van Buren; sister; Ruth (husband Rick) Davis of Indianapolis; sister-in-law; Sara Cannon; six grandchildren, Taylor, Emmah, Christopher, Journei, Zayne, and Willow; special family friends, JoAnna (husband Randy) Moore, Deb Hughes, and Courtney Headric; and several nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael Cannon in 2018 and John Robert Cannon at birth; and a granddaughter; Makenzie Cannon in 2013.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings for health safety, a semi-private funeral service celebrating Tom’s life will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Brad Moore officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the funeral on Friday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, and attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time in the chapel. Cremation will follow the services. Social distancing is necessary. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Anyone sick or under the age of 12 are discouraged from attending and hugs and handshakes are discouraged.

Tom’s funeral will be video recorded and uploaded to the funeral home website later that day for watching remotely.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.