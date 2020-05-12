

Penny (Hobbs) Small, 67, of Brooksville, Fla. and formerly of Elwood, passed away on May 1, 2020 at her home in Florida after a brief illness.

She was born Dec. 12, 1952 in Elwood, the daughter of Jack and Ellen (Brankle) Hobbs.

Penny was a 1971 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School, and later earned a nursing degree from Indiana University – Kokomo Nursing program.

Penny married William Small on May 1, 1982, and they shared 38 years of marriage together.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at many facilities in her 30 years of nursing and retired in 2012. In her free time, she formerly enjoyed bowling and feeding the wildlife around her home in Florida. In recent years, she also enjoyed playing Farmville on Facebook. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Penny’s family includes daughter, Kelly (husband Dan) Melton of Elwood; two stepchildren, Jason Small of Anderson and Corie (husband Jason) Sterling of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Ariel Dlaton, Zoie Melton, Chloe Melton, Tyler Small, and Fenton Small; and a great-great grandson, Bryce Dalton.

Penny was preceded in death by both her parents and her son, Michael Hobbs.

Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time.

The family was assisted by Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

