

Kathryn S. Staley, 67, of Elwood, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 16, 1953 in Muncie, the daughter of Kenneth D. McGahey and Sue (Dudley) Robinson.

Kathy attended Frankton schools, then moved to Elwood and graduated from Wendell L. Willkie High School.

She attended Berean Baptist Church in Green-wood.

Kathy recently worked at K-Mart in Elwood and was also a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed reading, shopping, and gardening. Kathy had a sharp eye for decorating and loved decorating her own home as well as helping others decorate their homes. She was an animal lover, and especially loved her dogs. Kathy loved the Christmas holiday and seeing all of the joy of the season. She cherished her grandchildren and truly loved spending time with her family. More than anything, Kathy will be remembered by her family as a loving mother, grandmother, and sister.

Kathy’s family includes her mother, Sue (husband Mel) Robinson of Macon, Ga.; four children, Chuck (wife Debra) Deborn of San Diego, Calif.; Lorry Deborn of Elwood, Chris and Adam (wife Tabitha) Verastegui of Ankeny, Iowa; four sisters, Melinda (husband Jay) Chrisman of Greenwood, Kim (husband Brad) Vannatta of Frankton, Tammy (husband Brian) Blann of Macon, Ga., and Sherry Pierce of Muncie; three brothers, Steve (wife Jennifer) McGahey of Elwood, Howie (wife Teresa) McGahey of Urbandale, Iowa and Kenneth McGahey, Jr. of Albany; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth D. McGahey.

Per Kathy’s wishes, cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home is honored to handle Kathy’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Berean Baptist Church in Greenwood, through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.