Ronald L. “Ron” Cherry



TIPTON – Ronald Layton “Ron” Cherry, 77 of Tipton died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home.

Ron was born in Tipton on Aug. 11, 1942 to Layton and Virginia (Crail) Cherry.

He married Jenny Williams on Feb. 27, 1970 and she died on Aug. 4, 1998.

Ron had worked for the City of Tipton with the Police Department as an Animal Control Officer starting in June 1986 and retiring in July 2008. Ron’s father was a veteran which allowed Ron to join the Tipton American Legion where he was a proud member. He was also a member of the Tipton Elks Lodge. Ron was a big fan of horse racing and he enjoyed watching Westerns on TV.

Ron is survived by his three children, Brian Scott Cherry of Las Vegas, Regina Lynn Cherry and Scott Allen Cherry and wife Katina, all of Tipton; two brothers, Stan Cherry and wife Katie of Atlanta and Mike Cherry and wife Keita of Tipton; a sister-in-law, Princess Cherry of Atlanta; his companion, Jane Ripberger and her children, Rusty Ripberger and Jennifer Endicott.

Ron also has two grandchildren, Brittany Privett and Caleb Privett and five great-grandchildren, Giovanni, Xzavier, Kata-lyna, Beatrix and Alexan-der.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Chub Cherry.

Public visitation for Ron will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 13 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Attendance will be limited to 25 people (including family) at one time with visitors able to rotate through the building as others leave. The funeral will be private for family and be live streamed starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A link to the funeral live stream will be added to Ron’s obituary page on www.young-nichols.com late Wednes-day. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s honor may be made to the Tipton American Legion, 129 N. Indepen-dence Street, Tipton, Ind., 46072.