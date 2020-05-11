Marilyn Kay (Spooner) Edmonds



WINDFALL – Marilyn K. Edmonds, age 76, of Windfall, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020 while being surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born on Aug. 23, 1943 to her parents, Leroy Spooner and Evelyn (Evans) Spooner.

Marilyn graduated from Alexandria Monroe High School, in the class of 1961. She then went on to earn her Master’s Degree in teaching from Ball State University.

Marilyn was a gifted teacher and dedicated 30 years to teaching sixth grade at Indian Heights Elementary in Kokomo. She was also a member of the Indiana Teachers Association. Marilyn had an impeccable work ethic. She worked at the Diana Theater and held several other part time jobs through the years.

Marilyn married Don Edmonds in 1965, and the two of them shared over 50 years of marriage. Don preceded her in death on October 27, 2015.

Marilyn was a very dedicated member of Rock Prairie Baptist Church. In fact, most members of Rock Prairie would probably say they have never seen anyone more willing to give of their time and resources than Marilyn. She literally used all of her gifts and talents and turned them into ministries.

She used her teaching abilities to shepherd many young people through the years. Marilyn never missed a Wednesday night Awana class, where she spent hours helping children memorize Bible verses. She also loved teaching VBS and Sunday School. Marilyn was a mentor and encourager to many children. She had a huge burden for under privileged children as well. Marilyn was responsible for bringing Samaritan’s Purse – Operation Christmas Child, into the community of Tipton. She worked tirelessly to make sure underprivileged children, worldwide, could receive Christmas while hearing the message of Jesus.

Marilyn used her gift of photography to not only be historian for her side of the family, as well as her husband’s side …but also for her entire church family. Much of the time she used her own money to fund this ministry. Through pictures, Marilyn captured every meaningful event that took place.

Marilyn had many interests…. She was an artist, musician, and collector. Anything she was doing she made it a priority to be a blessing to whomever crossed her path. She took advantage of every opportunity she was given to share the gospel, and she taught her sons and grandchildren to do the same. Her children described their mother’s life and impact on the world by referencing John 3:30 NJKV….He must increase, but I must decrease. In 2019, Marilyn received the Indiana Lieutenant Governor Golden Hoosier Award. This award was the perfect acknowledgement to reflect Marilyn’s servants heart as well as her life’s work.

Few people live their life in the selfless way Marilyn Edmonds did. For everyone she has left behind, it is a guarantee she has taught them many lessons, and has left them every tool needed to live a good life. So much will be missed….the cinnamon rolls that only she could make, or that crazy laugh that could only come from her, and of course, her fearless, courageous spirit. We must remember to stay encouraged, be selfless, and press on to make a difference in the lives of others everyday just like she did!

Those left to carry on Marilyn’s legacy of love are her children, Thad (Jodi) Edmonds and Andrew (Krista) Edmonds; grandchildren, Tanner Edmonds, Isabella Edmonds, Emma Edmonds, Brooklyn Ed-monds, Clara Edmonds, Lane Edmonds and Mallory Edmonds; siblings, Larry (Judie) Spooner, Diane Spooner, Neil (Laura) Spooner, Duane Spooner and Elaine (Denny) Bronner.

Marilyn was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, Leroy and Evelyn (Evans) Spooner; husband, Don Edmonds; infant daughter, Nancy Edmonds; and sister, Linda Street.

A celebration of life service will be held in Marilyn’s honor on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 (her birthday) at 3 p.m. at Rock Prairie Baptist Church, located at 421 Ash St. in Tipton with Pastor Jerry Markins officiating.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marilyn’s honor to Rock Prairie Baptist Church, in care of Samaritan’s Purse – Operation Christmas Child.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, Tipton, Ind. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Marilyn with her family on her tribute wall.