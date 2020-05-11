

Laverna E. “Dolly” Ploughe, 63, life long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

Dolly was born in Elwood on Nov. 15, 1956, to Kenneth Sallee and the late Janice (Cox) Sallee.

Dolly graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1975.

On March 1, 1975, she married Charles “Chuck” Ploughe.

She later attended IU Kokomo to extend her education in nursing.

Dolly was the former manager of Gas America.

She was a faithful member of the third street Church of God.

She enjoyed watching cooking shows on television, playing video games and enjoyed cooking. Dolly was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family very much and will be missed by all.

Dolly is survived by her husband of 45 years of marriage, Chuck Ploughe of Elwood; father, Kenneth Sallee; daughter, Christina (Anthony) Ploughe of Elwood; two sons, Billy Ploughe and Kenneth (Sabrina) Ploughe, both of Elwood; grandchildren, Cody, Jacob, Lillian, Nikki and Jackson; two sisters, Kathy Colton and Penny Hobbs, both of Anderson; brother, Joe Adams of Ga., several nieces and nephews.

Dolly was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Johnson.

Due to personal and public safety, a private family funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood, with Pastor Wally Champion officiating. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the third street Church of God.

