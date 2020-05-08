

TIPTON – Scott D. Bowman, 62, of Tipton, died on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his home. He was born on June 22, 1957 in Logansport to Darrell J. and Marilyn (Moon) Bowman.

On Sept. 2, 1978, he married the love of his life, Donna Berry. The couple enjoyed 41 years of marriage.

Scott was a 1975 graduate of Lewis Cass High School. He also attended Ball State and IUPUI. Scott was an engineer at Rolls Royce in Indianapolis. He enjoyed boating, driving his tractor and going to the beach. He could often be found around the house doing home improvements or hitting the greens for a round of golf. Scott loved spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Jessica Acres and husband Jacob of Noblesville and Evan Bowman and wife Alise of Montezuma, Ind.; siblings, Jil Browne of Kokomo and Dale Bowman and wife Lorraine of Walton; grandchildren, Jaxson Bowman and Allison Acres; a sister-in-law, Caroline Bowman of Texas; and in-laws, Burton Reed and wife Janet of Logansport.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kent Bowman.

The family has chosen to have a private family funeral with Pastor Kurt Gremel presiding. Everyone is invited to watch the funeral live streamed starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, by following the link on Scott’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left.

A celebration of life will be at a later date to allow Scott’s friends to gather and express their sympathy. Details will be announced later.

Memorial contributions may be made to No Kids Hungry via: Share Our Strength, P.O. Box 75475, Baltimore MD 21275-5475 or online at:

www.nokidhungry.org