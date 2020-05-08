

ELWOOD – Rolland Lee Patton, 63, of Elwood, passed away in Colorado on May 5, 2020.

Rolland was born in Elwood on Feb. 4, 1957. He resided in Elwood where he owned Elwood Excavating service for many years. He had many friends and family that were important to him. He loved to hunt, fish, ride his Harley Davidson, watch football and socialize with friends.

He was a member of the Eagles club and ran the chains for Elwood high school football for many years. He loved Colorado and spent the last two years of his life there with his daughter, Kausha.

He is survived by his son, Rollie (Elizabeth) Patton of Elwood; his daughter, Kausha (Josh) Allison of Colorado; five grandchildren, Becky and Maddie Patton, Bryce Reed and Heidi and Fisher Allison; four sisters, Karen Leisure, Etta Mae Shallenberger, Penny Thomas and Joan Kruse.

Rolland was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Gerald Patton; brother, Gerald Patton; and sisters, Sue Miller, Ramona Patton and Pam Harless.

Due to restrictions in public gatherings, a ceremony of life will be planned for later this summer for all family and friends to attend and celebrate his life.