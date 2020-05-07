Wendie Lee Emswiller



ALEXANDRIA – Wendie Lee (White) Emswiller, 64, of Alexandria died Wednesday, May 06, 2020 in Community Hospital after an extended illness.

Wendie was born in Anderson, Ind. on Aug. 22, 1955 and was the daughter of Henry A. and Carolyn S. (Burkenbine) White.

Before returning to Alexandria she lived in Anderson. She always enjoyed spending time with her friends in South Dale Towers. Wendie loved caring for her favorite cats.

Survivors include her daughters, Merenda (Quincy) Finley and Sabrina Dawson; and her sister, Beth Ann White; stepbrothers, Victor (Kari) Graves, Danny (Christie) Graves, James (Trish) Stanley and Scott (Jennifer) Stanley. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Michael Moran, Jordan (Courtney) Moran, Wyatt (Caitlyn) Skjerven, Levi (Rebecca) Thompson, Brianna Bracey, Vincent Finley and Eva Finley; her great-grandchildren, Laylah Tsinnajinnie, Christian Moran and Easton Moran.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, there will be a private family service for Wendie held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to the Wildlife In Need, 9517, 3320 Jack Teeple Road, Charlestown, Ind. 47111.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Wendie and her family.

