

William G. “Bill” Cassity, 78, of Yorktown and formerly a longtime resident of Anderson, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at The Waters of Muncie after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born March 18, 1942 in Muncie, the son of Clifford and Maude (Wooten) Cassity.

He lived in Muncie until his late teens, and then moved to Morehead, Ky.

Bill was a 1960 graduate of Rowan County High School in Morehead, Ky.

He served in the U.S. Navy and later attended Purdue University back in Indiana to study engineering.

Bill worked in production at Delco Remy for more than 20 years and retired in the early 1990s. He also formerly owned the Elwood Theater for several years where music productions were held at the end of the theater’s life.

Bill was a talented musician and enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. He played backup for many headliners through the years, but found enjoyment sharing music with residents in area nursing homes in his later years.

He was a member of the U.A.W. # 662 in Anderson and coached Yorktown baseball and softball teams for many years. Bill was an avid sports fan and especially liked the Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to country and big band music.

Bill’s family includes three children, Satonia “Tawny” Cassity of Ellettsville, Ind., Jason (wife Anisha) Cassity of Muncie, and Raina Cassity of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Ralph (wife Ruth Ann) Cassity of Flemings-burg, Ky.; four grandchildren, Skylar Cassity, Noah Cassity, Emily Bilyeu, and Amber Bilyeu; longtime friend and caretaker, Linda Kane of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Williams; and brother, Howard Cassity.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings and community safety, a private funeral service celebrating Bill’s life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Doug Bohall officiating. The service will be video recorded and shared online for friends and extended family to view later that evening. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Cassity Family Cemetery in Morehead, Ky.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Parkinson’s Association or the Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society in Elwood through the funeral home.

Online expressions of condolence and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.