Lou Eva Wideman, 87, of Elwood, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Edgewater Woods Nursing Home, Anderson.

She was born on March 9, 1933, in Kendallville, Ind., the daughter of Harris and Ellen (Gibson) Rogers and was raised in Altona, Ind.

Lou had lived in Elwood on Avenue West since 1972 and had resided in the area for more than 55 years.

She was a very faithful member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and so looked forward to living on a paradise earth.

Lou graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School.

She was self employed and had worked cleaning houses.

Lou is survived by her children, Pam (Noah) Carpenter, Rodney (Nancy) Wideman, Bill (Debbie) Wideman, Tony (Jaque) Wideman, and Roger (Krystal) Wideman; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; a brother, Richard (Sue) Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Minnie, Arlene, and Carol.

Cremation was chosen and there will be burial of ashes at a later date.

