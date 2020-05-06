ARCADIA – Fawnie Gene Clark, 94, of Arcadia, Ind., passed away May 4, 2020 at his home with family at his side.

He was born Oct. 10,1925 at Summitville, Ind., to Perry and Mary Elona (Weaver) Clark.

He attended Summitville Schools and graduated from Summitville High School. He then honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

Fawnie was a farmer and also established Clark & Sons Trucking Company that he owned and operated for over 40 years.

He enjoyed camping, visiting antique stores and flea markets, and attending auctions. He was an avid collector of the things that were meaningful to him.

He was a long time active member of the Omega Christian Church where he was currently serving as a trustee.

He married Barbara Jean (Dickenshets) Clark on April 1, 2006. She survives him. Also surviving are sons, Roger Perry Clark of Floral City, Fla., John Glenn Clark of Frankton, Ind.; daughters, Shirley Ann Watts of Arcadia, Ind. and Judy Lynn Temme of North Fort Myers, Fla.; stepson, Frank Dickenshets of Versailles, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Alice Marie (Carr) Clark; son, Steven Ray Clark; and sisters, Helen Alexander and Bernice Hopper.

A private family visitation will be held followed by graveside rites Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Vinson Cemetery near Summitville, Ind. with the Rev. Neal Brown officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Omega Christian Church, 12763 East 281st Street, Arcadia, Ind. 46030 or American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street Indianapolis, Ind. 46278.

Hartley Funeral Homes, Cicero, Ind. is entrusted with his arrangements and where you may send condolences at http://www.-hartleyfuneralhomes.com.