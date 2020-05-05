Maurice J. Mehling



ALEXANDRIA – Maurice J. “Maury” Mehling, 85 of Alexandria went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after an extended illness.

Maury was born in Alexandria on Dec. 30, 1934 and was the son of George Dewey and May (Stephens) Mehling. His last days were spent with his love and friend Mary Sue who cared and loved him through difficult times. He returned to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he found peace in his Savior as he prepared to go Home.

Maury was retired from Haynes/Stellite Kokomo in 1991. He found great pleasure in his work and the outdoors. Many winter days were spent hunting birds, rabbits and deer. He had a reputation as a marksman on the hunting field.

Maury was a loving and caring partner, father and grandfather and always enjoyed spending time with his family.

Maury was a beloved member of the community with active participation and affection in the Jaycees, Sons of the American Legion, Visiting Nurse Association, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 1771 where he served as Secretary for several years, and the Alexandria Fraternal Order of the Elks #478, where he had served as Past Exalted Ruler. He had received national accolades for his work with fundraising for the FOE Diabetes Research Center and numerous awards for efforts and actions from the Eagles and Elks Lodges.

Left to carry on his legacy of love are his children, Judy (Bruce) Faulkner, Rita (Mike) Stevens, Ed Mehling, Mike (Holy) Mehling, Julie Dubay, John Mehling, and Kim (Jeff) Stowers; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, William Mehling, Sister Patricia Ann, Cathleen Quarles, Charlene Fisher and Mary Lou Hunter. In addition he leaves behind his Soul Mate, Mary Sue Swift who has been his loving partner for 22 years and her family that has always treated him as their own, Teresa Anderson (Ron Brady), John (Andrea) Lundy, Patty Buckingham, and Jenny (Paul) Sizelove; Mary Sue’s 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Jo Mehling; and siblings, Charles, Patricia, George, Margaret and Mikey.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, there will be a celebration of life service for Maury held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be mailed to FOE Diabetes Research Center Aerie 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria, Ind. 46001 or in care of the funeral home.

Whetsel Funeral Service is honored to care for Maury and the Mehling family. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Maury with his family on his tribute wall.

Online condolences visit www.whetselfuneralservice.com.