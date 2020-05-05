Kenneth R. Clark



ALEXANDRIA – Kenneth R. “Kenny” Clark, 60, Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital following an extended battle with cancer.

Kenny was born in Elwood on Dec. 1, 1959 the son of Clarence and Lois (Flatford) Clark.

He lived most of his life in Alexandria and attended Alexandria schools. Kenny has owned and operated his own lawn mowing service for some time and was pleased to be known as “Lawnmower Man.” He took great pride in straight mower lines and doing a good job. He was an avid fan of WWF Wrestling and the Indianapolis Colts.

He is survived by his son, Jared Clark and fiancée Ann Bays; four brothers, Frank Clark, Danial (Shirley) Clark, Jeff Clark and Joe Clark; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Carol Clark.

A private family gathering time will take place at Owens Funeral Home followed by a private graveside service in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or https://donate3.cancer.org.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Kenny and serve the Clark family.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com