

Thomas Dean “Tom” Peters, 77, of Logansport and formerly of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following minor health issues.

He was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Elwood, the son of Danny Dean and Mary Jane (Jarrell) Peters.

Tom was a 1961 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School before attending Indiana University and entering the workforce. Later in life, he received his Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University Kokomo Campus in 1993.

Tom married his soulmate, Diane Usfo, on June 29, 1963 and they shared more than 53 years of marriage together before her passing in 2016.

Tom retired in 2000 from Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo where he was an Area Maintenance Man-ager. He continued working for Chrysler after retirement as an outside contractor.

Tom was affiliated with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood where he was director of the C.Y.O. and also affiliated with All Saints Catholic Church in Logan-sport for several years. He was a former member of the Elwood Elks Lodge #368, the Knights of Columbus, and the Panther Den Alumni Association. Tom especially enjoyed fishing, traveling, spending winters in Florida for many years, and numerous maritime visits. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame, enjoyed listening to 50s and 60s music, and like the group “Polkaboy.” Tom had a reserved table at his favorite restaurant, Apple-bee’s in Logansport where the staff was like extended family. He always had a great sense of humor and was easy to spend time with. More than anything, Tom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Tom’s family includes three children, Christen Peters of Greenfield, Audrey Peters of Indiana-polis, and Jason (wife Susan) Peters of Elwood; two brothers, James “Mike” (wife Pam) Peters of Elwood and David (wife Helen) Peters of Elwood; six grandchildren, Kath-arine Peters, Nathan Peters (Elizabeth McCormick), Luke Peters (fiancé Allison Lipetz), Elizabeth Rice, Amelia Peters, and Henry Peters-Gomez; five great-grandchildren, Bryson Peters, Estelle “Stella” Crawford, Nathaniel Peters, Kori Peters, and Charlotte “Charlie” Rice; two brothers-in-law, David McPhear-son and John Hagan; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Diane Peters; sister, Carole J. McPhearson; and sister-in-law, Marie Hagan.

Adhering to the restrictions on public gatherings for the safety of our community, a private graveside memorial service will be held for his family at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Ceme-tery in Elwood with Father Dan Duff of St. Joseph Church, officiating. Burial of Tom’s ashes will take place in the cemetery next to his wife immediately after the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital or Down Syndrome of Indiana through the funeral home.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Tom’s funeral arrangements.

