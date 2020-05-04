

Stephen H. “Steve” Sizelove, 86, of Fayette-ville, Ark., and formerly a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 following a series of strokes.

He was born on Aug. 9, 1933 in Elwood, the son of Clinton and Ruth (Fouts) Sizelove.

Steve was a 1951 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School in Elwood. After high school, Steve proudly served in the U.S. Army. He later attended both Ball State University and Purdue University.

Steve married the love of his life, Linda Murphy, on June 26, 1960 and they shared nearly 57 years of marriage together.

Steve established and owned Sizelove Construc-tion Company in Elwood building many premier homes in the community for 45 years. He loved being able to design homes families could enjoy for a lifetime. He and Linda also formerly owned the 22nd Street Hardware Store in Elwood.

Steve was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Elwood where he proudly sang in the choir. When he wasn’t working or with his family, he could be found socializing with friends over coffee at the Jim Dandy restaurant.

Steve loved being outside. His passions included biking, sailing, snow skiing, and napping in his hammock. He enjoyed art and especially loved drawing and designing homes. He also loved spending time traveling with his family. He visited many places, and one of his last trips was in September of 2019 to Oregon with his daughters to visit his sister.

During retirement, Steve and Linda moved to Augusta, Ga. to live closer to their daughter, Laura and their grandchildren. Later, in 2015, Steve and Linda moved to Fayetteville, Ark. to live closer to Amy and her family, and they established themselves with new friends and activities.

Steve is survived by two daughters, Amy (husband Rick) Sorrell of Fayetteville, Ark. and Laura Sizelove of Augusta, Ga.; sister, Valarie Charnstrom (formerly Alberta Fettig) of Bend, Ore.; six beloved grandchildren, Alex Sorrell, Kate Sorrell, Hannah Farmer, Trey Farmer, Spencer Farmer and Gabriella Farmer; and several special nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Lois Ingram of Fayetteville, Ark. who lovingly cared for Steve and Linda for the past four years.

Steve was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda, in 2017; his parents; three brothers, John “Dwight” Sizelove, Gene Sizelove, and Fred Size-love; many in-laws including Merle and Ann Murphy, Pam and Jerry Murphy, Rosemary and Marion Riley, Jean and Bill Connor; and niece, Carol John.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral service celebrating Steve’s life will be conducted on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Cindy Osgood and Pastor Roberta Cook officiating. The service will be video recorded and shared online for friends and extended family to view later that evening. Burial and a brief committal service will follow at 3 p.m.at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Elwood where friends and extended family members are invited to attend. Social distancing guidelines are appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, Ark. 72762; www.givetocircle.org; or sent to the funeral home.

Online expressions of condolence and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.