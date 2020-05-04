ATLANTA – Roberta Jean Brown, age 89, of Atlanta, passed away just prior to midnight May 1, 2020, at Riverview Hospital at Noblesville.

She was born July 15, 1930 at Elwood, to James Marion and Freda (Lively) Henderson of Tipton.

She graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1948, where she played the clarinet in the high school band.

Roberta had worked as a switchboard operator for more than 20 years at Community Hospital East in Indianapolis. Upon retirement, she became a substitute mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office, working mostly in the northern Hamilton County area.

She was an active member of the Atlanta Christian Church. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed their family gatherings. She also enjoyed playing euchre with family and friends.

She married Warren Blaine Brown of June 30, 1950. He preceded her in death September 9, 2005. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her younger sister, Ann Hodgin and a granddaughter, Jessica Ann Brown.

She is survived by her son, Joseph (Jody) Brown of Atlanta; a daughter, Carol Hogue of Indianapolis; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roberta will be buried in the Arcadia Cemetery beside her husband of 55 years. A graveside service will be conducted by her son, the Rev. Joseph Brown of the Atlanta Christian Church for the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Christian Church, P.O. Box 187, Atlanta, IN 46031.

Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel is privileged to provide services for the family and where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.

The family wants to thank the medics who transported Roberta to the hospital and the compassionate care provided by the doctors and nurses at Riverview Hospital.

