

ALEXANDRIA — Michelle D. Simmons, 66, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.

She was born Oct. 2, 1953 in Muncie, the daughter of James and Marjen (Wilkinson) Faulkner.

Michelle attended Muncie South High School.

She married David Simmons on Dec. 2, 2006, and they shared many happy years of marriage together.

Michelle worked at several local banks in Muncie as well as Hunter’s Tax Service. She retired from General Motors in 2006. She was a member of the U.A.W. #662. Michelle was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Cubs. She also enjoyed watching game shows and solving daily puzzles. Michelle had a special love for animals, and she especially loved cats. Her beloved cat, Prince, was just like another family member and she cared for him deeply. More than anything, Michelle will be remembered for her loving nature toward others, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Michelle’s family includes her husband, David Simmons of Alexandria; two children, Wendy (David) Weiss and Matthew McDaniel; sister, Nicole Fortner; brother, Trey Shaffer; three grandchildren, Levi, Grant, and Audrey Weiss; and several nieces and nephews.

Michelle was preceded in death by her parents.

Fulfilling Michelle’s wishes, cremation will take place and her ashes will be buried at a later date in the Parkview Cemetery in Alexandria.

In honor of Michelle’s love for animals, memorial contributions are suggested to the Animal Protection League in Anderson through the funeral home.

