

Maurice Bayliff, age 90, of Tipton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Maurice was born on July 7, 1929, to his parents, Howard J. Bayliff and Nellie G. (Phillips) Bayliff.

Maurice grew up and went to school in the Plainfield area. He married Florence “Dean” Belzer Bayliff on May 18, 1948, and the two of them shared nearly 72 years of marriage.

Maurice worked for the Indiana Gas Company (now called Vectren Energy) for more than 30 years. He was active in the Lions Club and also enjoyed fishing and camping with his family in his spare time.

Maurice was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his family wholeheartedly. Maurice also very much enjoyed spending time with his church family at Ash Street Wesleyan in Tipton. Maurice will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. He was sweet, outgoing, never met a stranger and always took the time to make others feel accepted and welcomed. He will be greatly missed.

Those left to carry on Maurice’s legacy of love are his wife, Florence “Dean” (Belzer) Bayliff; children, Danny (Veronica) Bayliff of Kokomo, Mona Goodmanson of Tipton, Kevin Bayliff of Southbend and Cheryl Coots of Tipton; grandchildren, Andrea Chapman, Bob (Nikki) Letsinger, Brad (Angie) Letsinger, Mike (Melinda) Bayliff, Elizabeth Bayliff and April Garza; 12 great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Max Bayliff, Miriam (Everett) Finlely and Philip “Wayne” (Judy) Bayliff; and several nieces and nephews.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Howard J. Bayliff and Nellie G. (Phillips) Bayliff; sisters, Esther Willis and Delores Bayliff; sister-in-law, Betty Bayliff; and great-granddaughter, Dorothy Letsinger.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, the family has chosen to have a celebration of life service for Maurice at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be mailed to Ash Street Wesleyan Church, 540 Ash St., Tipton, IN 46072.

