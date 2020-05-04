

Edward E. “Ed” McQuern, 76, of New Whiteland passed away on April 29, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones.

Ed was born on June 11, 1943, in Frankfort to Marvin E. and Marjorie E. (Heise) McQuern.

He married Lilly Lois Cheek in 1963, the mother of his two children. Ed married Constance Evans in 1987.

Ed was a graduate of Clinton Central High School in the Class of 1961.

He grew up farming with his father in Boyleston, worked at Chrysler Corporation, then became an independent truck driver, retiring earlier this year. His handle was “Moose” for close to 50 years but friends and family also called him Eddie, Big Ed, and Eddie Mac. He loved animals and they loved him. He treasured time spent in the West, reveling in its natural beauty, history, and vastness.

Ed had a brilliant mind and talent for making and fixing things. He was a kind and gentle man, a devoted father and friend, a generous man who would give you his last dime and the shirt off his back.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Lisa Price (Dan) of Greenville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Daniel Price (Justice), Caitlin Price, and Tyler McQuern; four great-grandchildren, Yousef Price, Rylan Givens, Kaisley Givens, and Ryker Whitehead; two sisters, Carol S. Burton and Cathy Trout; and one brother, Richard Thomas.

Ed was preceded in death by his son, Todd Edward McQuern, and his second wife, Connie.

Following Ed’s wishes and with current social distancing guidelines, a memorial service will be planned for the future. Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton, is assisting Ed’s family with arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Animal Shelter, 2160 N Graham Road, Franklin, Ind. 46131 or at http://johnsoncountyanimalshelter.com/donation.