

Derrick K. McKinley, 33, of Elwood, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.

Derrick was born in Anderson on Aug. 15, 1986, to the late Terry McKinley and Marysue (Casto) McKinley-Neff.

Derrick graduated from Elwood Community High School in 2005.

Derrick married Brittney (Crawford) McKinley on Nov. 29, 2016.

Derrick was formerly employed at Hartley Grain Company.

He was a member of the American Legion Riders.

Derrick enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being outdoors. He loved his family and especially his children. Derrick will be sadly missed by many.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Marysue (Kyle) McKinley-Neff; wife, Brittney McKinley; his children, Bretton, Madighan, Isaiah, Jason and Azazel; sister, Tiffany (Nick) Pearson; brothers, Skyler Neff and Austin Neff; two nieces, Gracie and Maria Pearson; special friends and brothers, Brian Gerard, Tyler Vinson, Kyle Riley, Greg Boyland, Nick LaShure, Tony Ashbaugh, Mikey Hobbs and Chris Lovell; and several aunts, uncles and cousins

Derrick was preceded in death by his father, Terry K. McKinley; and son, Wyatt McKinley.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, private services for the immediate family will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Boyland officiating. Cremation will follow with his burial on his father’s grave at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Derrick McKinley’s Children Trust Fund through Dunnichay Funeral Home or First Farmers Bank & Trust.

