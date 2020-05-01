Rebecca L. “Becky” Pflug Raquet, 50, of Elwood died at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

She was born in Indianapolis on March 7, 1970 to Milburn James and Carol Ann (Stricker) Pflug.

She had previously lived in Arcadia and Atlanta.

She had worked as a commercial cleaner and most recently as a Jailer at the Hamilton County Jail.

She was a graduate of Hamilton Heights High School.

Survivors include two children, Michelle Raquet of Indianapolis and Alex Raquet of Lizton; and one brother, Mike Pflug of Atlanta.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Timothy Pflug.

No funeral services are planned. She will be cremated and then entombed at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Fishers.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Raquet family with arrangements.