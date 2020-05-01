

KOKOMO – Helen Irene Stout, 66, of Kokomo died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Kentucky on May 3, 1953 to Henry Edward and Ruby Nell (Crowhorn) Nantroup.

She married Timothy A. Stout. He survives.

Helen was a homemaker. She enjoyed raising Yorkie dogs. She was often out shopping and visiting second hand stores. Around the house she was involved with her flowers and gardening and would watch Pacer games in the evening. Her family was an instrumental piece of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Tim and daughter, Ruth Ann Budd, both of Kokomo and siblings, Clara May Jenkins of Tipton and John Nantroup of Galveston. She has three grandchildren, Brian Mahaney, Jasmine Kohl, and Justine Turner and three great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by a son, Shawn Jerrell and her siblings, Ray Gene Nantroup, Janie Nantroup, Kenneth Lee Nantroup, Bonnie Sue “Tina” Zirkle, Lawrence Nantroup and Rosemary Shaffer.

A graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton will be held on Tuesday, May 5, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Travis Morrisett presiding.

Memorial donations may be made to Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton, Ind. 46072 to help with service costs.