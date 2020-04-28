

Naomi E. McPhearson, 97, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Elwood Health and Living following an extended illness and a long, full life.

She was born May 14, 1922 in Elwood, the daughter of Kay and Amelia (Wardwell) Bradley.

Naomi married the love of her life, Delbert Luke McPhearson on June 14, 1941, and they shared over 54 years of marriage together until his passing in 1995.

Naomi attended Elwood schools.

She was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of the Church of the Firstborn in Frankton where she enjoyed worship services for many years.

Naomi especially enjoyed spending time outdoors – fishing, gardening, and birdwatching. With a special love of the going to the beach, Naomi and her family went on numerous trips to Florida for vacations. They had many memorable trips to one of their favorite beaches, Flagler Beach. Naomi liked to sing and watch her favorite shows on television, “Two and a Half Men” and “Hee-Haw.” She especially loved to spend time with her family for every occasion. Naomi enjoyed watching her great-grandson, Lance Beckle-himer play basketball and baseball. More than anything, Naomi will be remembered for being a devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother.

Her family finds comfort knowing that Naomi and her husband, Delbert, are reunited in Heaven forever.

Naomi’s family would like to thank the staff, and especially her niece, Mary Sizelove at Elwood Health and Living for the exceptional care she received for many years.

Naomi’s family includes two children, David Mc-Phearson of Elwood and Sandra Sutton of Florida; six grandchildren, Melinda (Daniel) Heazeltine, Mich-elle (James) Becklehimer, Frances (Marty) Leisure, Robbie Sosbe, William Sosbe, and Dora Bousman (fiancé Morris Carter); five great-grandchildren, Eric Bowsman, Holly (CJ) Sanqunetti, Alexis Heazel-tine, Ben Heazeltine, and Lance Becklehimer; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert Luke McPhearson in 1995; three brothers, William Bradley, Ted Bradley, and Bill Bradley; sister, Ruth Ellis; son, Phillip McPhearson; and daughter-in-law, Carole McPhearson in 2019.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings for the safety of the community, a private funeral service and family visitation celebrating Naomi’s life will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood with Pastor Paul McCool officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.