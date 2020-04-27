

SHARPSVILLE – Jack M. Rogers, 91, of Sharpsville died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown.

He was born on March 30, 1929 in Tipton County to Lewis Samuel and Sarah Lois Rogers.

Jack married Patricia Colleen “Pat” VanDorn on Sept. 25, 1948 and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage until she preceded him in death on Aug. 31, 2017.

Jack worked for the Nickel Plate Railroad in Tipton from 1947-1962; Continental Steel in Kokomo from 1962-1986 and then at Big R and Furrows stores in Kokomo before retiring in 2002.

Jack graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1947.

He was a member of Macedonia Christian Church, Kokomo and a past member of Sharpsville Masonic Lodge.

In his younger days, Jack enjoyed going to auctions and doing woodworking. He was a Little League Coach and he always supported his children’s participation in high school band. Jack loved watching the Pacers, major league baseball and old westerns.

Left to cherish the memories of Jack’s life include his four children, Douglas Rogers and wife Phyllis of Kokomo, Jeffery Rogers and wife Sandra of Tipton, Bradley Rogers and wife Brenda of Kokomo and Krista Carte of Kokomo. He also has one surviving sister, Carolyn Sue Duncan and husband John of Tipton; two sisters-in-law, Gertie Rogers of Logan-sport and Sandra Salsberry and husband Jerry of Kokomo; one brother-in-law, Kenneth VanDorn and wife Sharon of Sharpsville; and a former daughter-in-law, Susie Rogers.

Jack’s six grandchildren are Sarah (Ron) Riley, Christopher (Sarah) Rogers, Casey Yeary, Ashley (Cliff) Ragan, Jessica (Christopher) Garcia and Lindsey (Ross) Bailey. He also has two stepgrandchildren, Tara Redmon and Arianne Doan; great-grandchildren, Quinn Weile, Christopher Riley, Sophia Rogers, Chloe Joe Rogers, Adelynn Yeary, Luke Ragan, Lily Ragan, Lane Ragan and Eleanor Bailey. Step-great-grandchildren are Rhyse Phillips, Hannah Braun, Alexandra Thomas, Fiona Redmon and Madisyn Doan and one step-great-great-grandchild, Meric Thomas. He has five nephews and six nieces.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife Pat; three brothers, Jean, Jim and Joe and a son-in-law, Kerry Carte.

Friends are invited to pay their respects to Jack’s family with a drive-thru visitation honoring him at Young-Nichols Funeral Home on Thursday, April 30 from noon to 1 p.m. Visitors will remain in their cars but be able to talk to Jack’s family members to pay their respects.

A private family funeral will follow the visitation with Steve Allen presiding. Everyone is invited to watch the funeral at 2 p.m. Thursday live streamed by following the link on Jack’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences for the family may also be left. Burial will follow in Sharpsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Macedonia Christian Church, 1532 S. County Road 500 E, Kokomo, Ind. 46902.