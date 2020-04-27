Betty Ruth (Ferguson) Bayliff

Betty Bayliff, age 87, of Tipton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 24, 2020, while being surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on May 19, 1932, to her parents, Dempsey Ferguson and Della Mae (Blythe) Ferguson.

Betty grew up and went to school in Columbus, Ind. She married the love of her life, Max Bayliff, on June 26, 1952. The two of them raised four wonderful children and made a good, simple life together. Betty found joy through the years being a wife, mother and homemaker…feeding the birds and tending to her flowers. Max and Betty were intent on raising their children to be good people who were kind, ethical and had faith in God. Above all, they emphasized the absolute importance of family. Betty was not only extremely nurturing and encouraging to her own family, but also to her kids’ friends, her friends, caretakers, extended family and neighbors. She enjoyed lending a smile and a listening ear for someone in need. Betty was giving in every sense of the word and always considered it an honor to care for those around her.

Betty enjoyed her hobbies. She loved gardening, working crossword puzzles, reading, listening to her Gaither’s music and camping. Of course, more than anything she loved spending time with her many grandchildren and has left a legacy of love, compassion and commitment for her children and grandchildren to carry with them always. Betty will be so greatly missed!

Betty is survived by her husband, Max E. Bayliff; children, Maxine Robinson, Rachel (Jeff) Retherford, Eddie (Kitty) Bayliff and Angela Gutierrez; grandkids, Chris (Leslie) Robinson, Matt Robinson, Greg (Cathy) Retherford, Kyle (Betsy) Retherford, Stephanie (Darren) Campbell, Katrina Cast, Allison Gutierrez, Sam Gutierrez; 12 great-grandkids; sister, Phyllis (Ken) Trulock; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsey and Della Mae (Blythe) Ferguson; sisters, Mildred (Charles) Coffey and Helen (George) Barnes; and a son-in-law, Bruce Robinson.

Out of respect for personal and public safety, there will be a celebration of life service for Betty at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church.

