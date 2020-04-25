Shooting at Kokomo Walmart

KOKOMO – Kokomo Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday (April 25, 2020) afternoon inside Walmart in Kokomo.

Kokomo Police and other emergency personnel were called to the store around 2:45 Saturday. Reports indicate that an altercation inside towards the inside front of the store turned into a physical confrontation. At least one person, a male, was shot. They were first transported to a Kokomo hospital and later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.

According to a Facebook post by Kokomo police, one of the suspects placed evidence in the back of a black pickup truck when they left the store. Detectives are asking the public to help in locating the truck or the driver of the truck. It is not believed that either was involved in the shooting.

Three people are being interviewed in connection with the incident. Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation takes place. Police have advised that this is not an active shooter incident and is believed to be an isolated incident. The store will remain closed while detectives are processing the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call KPD Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-457-1105.

Photos of the incident taking by Vicky Boyd, Tribune Correspondent, show police vehicles and crime tape surrounding the entrances at Walmart.