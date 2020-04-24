

ELWOOD – Roberta M. “Bertie” Finster, age 73, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Elwood, the daughter of Ervin “Mick” and Mary Elizabeth “Libby” (Eurick) Shrock.

She attended Elwood schools and later completed her education in Virginia.

Bertie was baptized in the Christian faith at an early age and she enjoyed teaching bible school for many years at the Lighthouse Chapel Church in Elwood.

Bertie worked in bookkeeping for many years at several companies and also worked for many private clients. She also formerly helped manage Finster Auto Sales in Elwood with her family.

Bertie enjoyed crocheting which she learned from her grandmother and she also enjoyed knitting. She liked camping, fishing, bowling and especially loved to play bingo. Bertie was a faithful fan of the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers. More than anything, Bertie was devoted to caring for her family and loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Bertie’s family includes five daughters, Tina (Mike) Moore of Yorktown, Vir., Amy Dulworth of Elwood, Debbie (Nick) Bollinger of Jonesboro, Teresa (Charles) Haynes of Wilson, N.C. and Carrie (Scott) Dietrich of Wabash; brother, Ralph Shrock; 12 grandchildren, Amanda, Tim, Michael, Scott, Kayla, Kriston, Britny, Jared, Tim, Matt, Tyler and Cody; nine great-grandchildren, Shyann, Rex, Spencer, Tempy, Riddik, Kenzie, Natalee, Blair and Leila; close longtime friend, Richard “Dick” Hardman (and his late wife, Sherry Hardman); and several nieces and nephews.

Bertie was preceded in death by both her parents and four siblings, Shirley Kay Shrock, Ervin “Bud” Shrock, Duane Shrock and Patrick Shrock.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings for the safety of the community, a private funeral service and family visitation celebrating Bertie’s life will be on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with a member of her extended family, William “Bill” Smith, officiating.

Burial will follow in the New Lancaster Cemetery in Tipton County.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

April 22, 2020